Chemo Pharma Laboratories standalone net profit rises 381.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Chemo Pharma Laboratories rose 381.82% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
