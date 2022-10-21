Control Print standalone net profit rises 14.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 68.20 crore

Net profit of Control Print rose 14.23% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 68.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.68.2062.7225.8725.3518.3915.7514.6711.8811.409.98

