Control Print standalone net profit rises 14.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 68.20 croreNet profit of Control Print rose 14.23% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 68.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.2062.72 9 OPM %25.8725.35 -PBDT18.3915.75 17 PBT14.6711.88 23 NP11.409.98 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU