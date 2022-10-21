KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 1608.07 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 16.22% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 1608.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1353.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1608.071353.43 19 OPM %9.9910.81 -PBDT158.23138.89 14 PBT143.77124.89 15 NP106.9091.98 16

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

