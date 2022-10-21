KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 1608.07 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 16.22% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 1608.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1353.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1608.071353.439.9910.81158.23138.89143.77124.89106.9091.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)