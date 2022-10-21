Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.070.04-300.00-575.000.220.200.200.180.130.18

