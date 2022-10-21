Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Medicamen Biotech standalone net profit declines 33.57% in the March 2022 quarter
Fermenta Biotech standalone net profit declines 6.20% in the March 2022 quarter
Sigachi Industries forays into human nutritional biz
Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd launches Manna Go Grain Crunchies
Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 3366.67% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.04 75 OPM %-300.00-575.00 -PBDT0.220.20 10 PBT0.200.18 11 NP0.130.18 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU