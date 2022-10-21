JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.04 75 OPM %-300.00-575.00 -PBDT0.220.20 10 PBT0.200.18 11 NP0.130.18 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU