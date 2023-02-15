Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 64.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 57.80% in the September 2022 quarter
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Manaksia Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 26.61% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.12% to Rs 155.88 croreNet profit of Manaksia Steels declined 64.28% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 155.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales155.88162.58 -4 OPM %2.466.73 -PBDT6.4111.72 -45 PBT3.878.99 -57 NP2.847.95 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU