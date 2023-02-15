Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 64.28% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 84.04% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 4.12% to Rs 155.88 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 64.28% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 155.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales155.88162.58 -4 OPM %2.466.73 -PBDT6.4111.72 -45 PBT3.878.99 -57 NP2.847.95 -64

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:39 IST

