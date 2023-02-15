Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 64.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.12% to Rs 155.88 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 64.28% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 155.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 162.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.155.88162.582.466.736.4111.723.878.992.847.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)