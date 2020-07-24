Nath Industries standalone net profit rises 882.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 82.93% to Rs 75.68 crore

Net profit of Nath Industries rose 882.76% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 82.93% to Rs 75.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 381.75% to Rs 18.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 117.84% to Rs 299.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

75.6841.37299.21137.3510.392.739.166.237.481.2324.866.856.220.5218.734.335.700.5818.213.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)