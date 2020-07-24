Nath Industries standalone net profit rises 882.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 82.93% to Rs 75.68 croreNet profit of Nath Industries rose 882.76% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 82.93% to Rs 75.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 381.75% to Rs 18.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 117.84% to Rs 299.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.6841.37 83 299.21137.35 118 OPM %10.392.73 -9.166.23 - PBDT7.481.23 508 24.866.85 263 PBT6.220.52 1096 18.734.33 333 NP5.700.58 883 18.213.78 382
