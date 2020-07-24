JUST IN
Lakshmi Machine Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.30% to Rs 170.52 crore

Net loss of Lakshmi Machine Works reported to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.30% to Rs 170.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 452.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales170.52452.32 -62 OPM %-15.622.66 -PBDT-7.9433.01 PL PBT-20.6420.68 PL NP-19.1714.06 PL

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 12:25 IST

