Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Maan Aluminium Ltd and Rane (Madras) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2022.

Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd spiked 19.09% to Rs 90.45 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56394 shares in the past one month.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd surged 14.16% to Rs 266.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 957 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd soared 12.94% to Rs 353. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4280 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd rose 12.49% to Rs 118. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2103 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd added 11.82% to Rs 340.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 846 shares in the past one month.

