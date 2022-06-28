Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2022.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 90.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd spiked 9.66% to Rs 328. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd surged 7.95% to Rs 67.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd gained 7.89% to Rs 192.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd advanced 7.36% to Rs 1006.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1304 shares in the past one month.

