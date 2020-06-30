National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 70.97% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 14.98% to Rs 33.08 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries declined 70.97% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.98% to Rs 33.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.38% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 114.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.0838.91 -15 114.19111.60 2 OPM %-0.126.84 -5.097.23 - PBDT0.332.21 -85 4.516.30 -28 PBT-0.391.54 PL 1.633.46 -53 NP0.090.31 -71 2.112.23 -5
