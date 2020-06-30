National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 70.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.98% to Rs 33.08 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Industries declined 70.97% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.98% to Rs 33.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.38% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 114.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

