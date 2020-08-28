National Plastic Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 78.13% to Rs 5.80 croreNet loss of National Plastic Technologies reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.13% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.8026.52 -78 OPM %-7.596.71 -PBDT-0.871.02 PL PBT-1.470.49 PL NP-1.470.49 PL
