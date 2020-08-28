Filatex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
High Street Filatex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Govt grounds domestic flights from 25 March
High Street Filatex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Lok Sabha discusses Bill to give statutory status to aviation
Lok Sabha passes bill to give statutory status to aviation
-
Sales decline 79.19% to Rs 145.01 croreNet loss of Filatex India reported to Rs 27.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.19% to Rs 145.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 696.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales145.01696.81 -79 OPM %-4.287.38 -PBDT-23.0442.14 PL PBT-37.2830.87 PL NP-27.9820.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU