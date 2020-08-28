Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 96.43% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 63.86% to Rs 8.72 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.86% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.7224.13 -64 OPM %12.045.55 -PBDT0.380.69 -45 PBT0.010.33 -97 NP0.010.28 -96

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 18:09 IST

