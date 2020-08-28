Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 96.43% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Munjal Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Siemens sells MD biz to Siemens AG unit
Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 550 cr
Be safe, we have to fight against COVID-19 together, says Sunil Chhetri
-
Sales decline 63.86% to Rs 8.72 croreNet profit of Sunil Industries declined 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.86% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.7224.13 -64 OPM %12.045.55 -PBDT0.380.69 -45 PBT0.010.33 -97 NP0.010.28 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU