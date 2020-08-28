Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 96.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.86% to Rs 8.72 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 96.43% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.86% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.7224.1312.045.550.380.690.010.330.010.28

