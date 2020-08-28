Polytex India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Polytex India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.18 -6 OPM %-105.880 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.040 0
