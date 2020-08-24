National Stock Exchange Of India standalone net profit rises 53.43% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.31% to Rs 934.51 croreNet profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 53.43% to Rs 604.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 394.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 49.31% to Rs 934.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 625.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales934.51625.88 49 OPM %72.2767.11 -PBDT815.50595.04 37 PBT781.29564.51 38 NP604.74394.16 53
