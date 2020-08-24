JUST IN
Himalaya Granites standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Granites declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.14 0 OPM %21.437.14 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 16:08 IST

