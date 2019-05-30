Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit declines 62.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 773.70 crore

Net profit of declined 62.81% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 773.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 884.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.20% to Rs 464.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 277.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.14% to Rs 3103.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2348.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

773.70884.803103.462348.6839.2246.6242.7933.76259.88351.271068.82616.03184.31274.83776.85387.6279.02212.46464.79277.98

