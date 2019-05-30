Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit declines 62.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.56% to Rs 773.70 croreNet profit of Nava Bharat Ventures declined 62.81% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.56% to Rs 773.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 884.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.20% to Rs 464.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 277.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.14% to Rs 3103.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2348.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales773.70884.80 -13 3103.462348.68 32 OPM %39.2246.62 -42.7933.76 - PBDT259.88351.27 -26 1068.82616.03 74 PBT184.31274.83 -33 776.85387.62 100 NP79.02212.46 -63 464.79277.98 67
