Nava Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Forbes & Company Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2022.

Nava Ltd surged 13.51% to Rs 252.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd soared 12.30% to Rs 647. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14800 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd spiked 11.37% to Rs 471.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9053 shares in the past one month.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd spurt 7.27% to Rs 1071.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57518 shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd jumped 7.18% to Rs 299.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6345 shares in the past one month.

