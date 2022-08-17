Singer India soars after Jhunjhunwala's investment firm buys stake

-
ALSO READ
Startup Accelerator, Marwari Catalysts aims to raise USD 10M at a valuation of USD 90M after closing its last round at USD 20M
Whirlpool of India Q4 PAT falls 35% YoY to Rs 84 cr
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Indices off morning's low
Consumer Durables stocks edge higher
-
Singer India surged 17.72% to Rs 81.40 after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Investments bought a stake in the sewing machine maker.Rare Investments on Tuesday (16 August) bought 42.50 lakh shares in a bulk deal on the BSE for Rs 53.50 each. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala investment firm now holds around 8% in Singer India.
Singer's parent Retail Holdings (India) B.V. was the major seller. It offloaded a little over 1.20 crore shares, or 22.49% stake, at Rs 53.54 each. It held 57.65% stake in the company as on June 2022.
Several other firms also purchased Singer India shares via bulk deal on Tuesday.
Shares of Singer India surged 20% on Tuesday on reports of the deal. The bulk deal data was uploaded on the BSE website after market hours on Tuesday.
According to the media reports, Singer India is said to be the last investment decision of Jhunjhunwala. The veteran investor passed away on Sunday (14 August) morning at the age of 62.
Singer India has two major business segments - sewing products and home appliances. Its range of home appliances span across food processors, dry iron and steam irons, mixer grinders, Sandwich makers and toasters, hand blenders, etc. The company has recently added room cooler and water heaters to its wide product portfolio.
Net profit of Singer India rose 242.86% to Rs 0.96 crore on 49.47% rise in net sales to Rs 109.53 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU