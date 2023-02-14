Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 94.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 2.75 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care rose 94.12% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.752.656.18-4.530.520.320.360.190.330.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)