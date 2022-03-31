Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1656.95, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.82% in last one year as compared to a 17.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.67% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1656.95, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17494.35. The Sensex is at 58672.2, down 0.02%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has slipped around 3.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 15.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2360.5, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)