Saregama India Ltd spurts 5%, gains for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4827.25, up 5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 181.92% in last one year as compared to a 17.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.67% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4827.25, up 5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17494.35. The Sensex is at 58672.2, down 0.02%. Saregama India Ltd has risen around 17.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2360.5, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5963 shares today, compared to the daily average of 24889 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

