Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TPL Plastech Ltd, Gayatri Projects Ltd, Ashima Ltd and Greenlam Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2022.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd surged 12.99% to Rs 85.25 at 06-Oct-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 31730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6377 shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd spiked 12.92% to Rs 194.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4373 shares in the past one month.

Gayatri Projects Ltd soared 12.20% to Rs 11.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd advanced 10.85% to Rs 16.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23610 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd gained 10.25% to Rs 326. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2104 shares in the past one month.

