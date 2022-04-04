Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.08%, up for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1676.7, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.55% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% jump in NIFTY and a 59.5% jump in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1676.7, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 17915.35. The Sensex is at 60093.17, up 1.38%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has slipped around 5.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 22.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2420.6, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86210 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

