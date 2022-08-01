Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 16.58%

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 618, up 16.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.35% in last one year as compared to a 8.86% jump in NIFTY and a 18.39% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2079.05, up 2.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

