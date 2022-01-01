NBCC bags multiple work orders

NBCC on Friday announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 392.39 crore from University of Delhi and National Health Mission, Lucknow.

The EPC company bagged Rs 174.49 crore order from University of Delhi for constructing academic building for technological institution at north campus with built-up area of 2000 square metre (sqm). The company also received second order from University of Delhi for constructing inter-disciplinary academic, administrative and research building for Institution of Eminence at Maurice Nagar with built up area of 1800 sqm. The value of the second order is Rs 144 crore.

NBCC bagged two orders from National Health Mission, Lucknow. The work orders are for constructing drug ware house at Itawa, Lucknow and for augmenting additional bed by provision of 6 bedded and 20 bedded pre fab unit structures under ESRP-II in Bareli Manda. The cost of two orders are Rs 46.04 crore and Rs 27.86 crore respectively.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of NBCC (India) rose 68.28% to Rs 72.04 crore on 38.94% rise in net sales to Rs 1889.80 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of NBCC ended 0.11% lower at Rs 46 on Friday, 31 December 2021.

