NBCC bags multiple work orders

NBCC on Friday announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 392.39 crore from University of Delhi and National Health Mission, Lucknow.The EPC company bagged Rs 174.49 crore order from University of Delhi for constructing academic building for technological institution at north campus with built-up area of 2000 square metre (sqm). The company also received second order from University of Delhi for constructing inter-disciplinary academic, administrative and research building for Institution of Eminence at Maurice Nagar with built up area of 1800 sqm. The value of the second order is Rs 144 crore.
NBCC bagged two orders from National Health Mission, Lucknow. The work orders are for constructing drug ware house at Itawa, Lucknow and for augmenting additional bed by provision of 6 bedded and 20 bedded pre fab unit structures under ESRP-II in Bareli Manda. The cost of two orders are Rs 46.04 crore and Rs 27.86 crore respectively.
NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).
On a consolidated basis, net profit of NBCC (India) rose 68.28% to Rs 72.04 crore on 38.94% rise in net sales to Rs 1889.80 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of NBCC ended 0.11% lower at Rs 46 on Friday, 31 December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU