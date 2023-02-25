NBCC bags order worth Rs 350 cr

-
NBCC (India) said that it has received an award of project management consultant (PMC) for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad for Rs 350 crore.The scope or work involves complete planning, design, execution/ construction of buildings and its services and other maintenance and upgradation works of existing buildings etc. under conventional/ EPC contract mode.
NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).
The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Shares of NBCC (India) fell 1.05% to end at Rs 32.95 on Friday, 24 February 2023.
