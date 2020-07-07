NBCC (India) consolidated net profit declines 42.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.80% to Rs 2568.73 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) declined 42.26% to Rs 78.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 2568.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3087.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.15% to Rs 78.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.14% to Rs 8027.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9806.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

