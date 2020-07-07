JUST IN
Government of India Announces The Sale Of Three Dated Securities For Rs 30,000 crore
NBCC (India) consolidated net profit declines 42.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.80% to Rs 2568.73 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) declined 42.26% to Rs 78.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 2568.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3087.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.15% to Rs 78.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.14% to Rs 8027.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9806.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2568.733087.46 -17 8027.509806.39 -18 OPM %2.015.09 -1.293.72 - PBDT101.49213.11 -52 303.63573.26 -47 PBT99.57212.93 -53 297.13568.90 -48 NP78.98136.79 -42 78.23375.16 -79

