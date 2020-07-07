NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 47.83% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.47% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of NCL Research and Financial Services declined 47.83% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.47% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.89% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.76 -64 2.433.37 -28 OPM %37.0436.84 -0.824.15 - PBDT0.110.28 -61 0.030.16 -81 PBT0.110.28 -61 0.030.16 -81 NP0.120.23 -48 0.020.11 -82
