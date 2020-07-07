Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 2.11 croreNet profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.31% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.97% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.112.75 -23 5.088.19 -38 OPM %3.3215.64 --11.812.44 - PBDT0.320.69 -54 0.251.14 -78 PBT0.310.69 -55 0.251.13 -78 NP0.250.50 -50 0.180.83 -78
