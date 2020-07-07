Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.31% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.97% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.112.755.088.193.3215.64-11.812.440.320.690.251.140.310.690.251.130.250.500.180.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)