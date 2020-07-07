JUST IN
Government of India Announces The Sale Of Three Dated Securities For Rs 30,000 crore
Suzlon Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 823.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.73% to Rs 643.39 crore

Net Loss of Suzlon Energy reported to Rs 823.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 292.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.73% to Rs 643.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1421.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2642.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1527.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.08% to Rs 2933.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4978.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales643.391421.19 -55 2933.204978.46 -41 OPM %-56.977.61 --29.31-0.18 - PBDT-703.90-168.27 -318 -2199.45-1228.71 -79 PBT-818.01-255.56 -220 -2618.06-1570.56 -67 NP-823.53-292.60 -181 -2642.23-1527.18 -73

