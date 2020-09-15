NBCC (India) consolidated net profit declines 87.87% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 64.10% to Rs 676.95 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) declined 87.87% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.10% to Rs 676.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1885.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales676.951885.76 -64 OPM %-5.251.42 -PBDT8.7775.60 -88 PBT7.3273.57 -90 NP5.9348.90 -88

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:46 IST

