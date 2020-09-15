NBCC (India) consolidated net profit declines 87.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.10% to Rs 676.95 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) declined 87.87% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.10% to Rs 676.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1885.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.676.951885.76-5.251.428.7775.607.3273.575.9348.90

