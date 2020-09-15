NBCC (India) consolidated net profit declines 87.87% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2020 quarter
Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Oil India consolidated net profit declines 96.90% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.10% to Rs 676.95 croreNet profit of NBCC (India) declined 87.87% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.10% to Rs 676.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1885.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales676.951885.76 -64 OPM %-5.251.42 -PBDT8.7775.60 -88 PBT7.3273.57 -90 NP5.9348.90 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU