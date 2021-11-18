NCC bags orders worth Rs 2,167 crore so far in November

NCC said that it has received three new orders totaling to Rs 2167 crore so far in the month of November, 2021.

All three orders pertain to building division and are received from a State Government agency and do not include any internal orders. The announcement was made during market hours today, 18 November 2021.

NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 76.33% to Rs 113.91 crore on a 51.11% increase in net sales to Rs 2,581.37 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.20% to currently trade at Rs 77.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)