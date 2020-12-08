NCC Ltd Spurts 4.56%

NCC Ltd has added 71.51% over last one month compared to 26.01% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 8.63% rise in the SENSEX

NCC Ltd rose 4.56% today to trade at Rs 59.6. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.84% to quote at 182.31. The index is up 26.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PTC India Financial Services Ltd increased 3.91% and SpiceJet Ltd added 3.23% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 6.09 % over last one year compared to the 12.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NCC Ltd has added 71.51% over last one month compared to 26.01% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 8.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 61 on 16 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)