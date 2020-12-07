Shipping Corp jumps over 23% in three days

Shipping Corporation of India jumped 12.56% to Rs 72.60, extending gains for the third day in a row.
The stock has added 23.16% in three sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 58.95 on 2 December 2020.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 15.32% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 10.12% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 86.560 on BSE. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 53.41, 55.96 and 51.19, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.
Shipping Corporation of India is the only Indian shipping company operating break-bulk service, international container service, liquid/dry bulk service, offshore service, passenger service, in addition to manning/managing a large number of vessels on behalf of various government departments and organizations.
The company reported a consolidate net profit of Rs 141.89 crore in Q2 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 40.91 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 13.5% YoY to Rs 843.21 crore.
