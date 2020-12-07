Granules India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up and Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 December 2020.

Granules India Ltd lost 6.82% to Rs 393 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95317 shares in the past one month.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd tumbled 4.42% to Rs 1448.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46164 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd crashed 4.36% to Rs 57. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up dropped 3.65% to Rs 162.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd pared 2.74% to Rs 427.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31334 shares in the past one month.

