JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bajaj Auto sells 3.93 lakh units in February
Business Standard

Zuari Global's subsidiary Zuari Finserv gets board approval for scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

The Board of Zuari Finserv, wholly owned subsidiary of Zuari Global has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Zuari Commodity Trading and Zuari Finserv.

The Scheme involves:

1.

Merger of entire undertaking of Zuari Commodity Trading and vesting thereof in Zuari Finserv. 2. Dissolution ofZuari Commodity Trading without process of winding-up. 3. Reorganisation of Authorised Share Capital of Zuari Finserv and cancelation of entire issued, subscribed and paid up capital of Zuari Commodity Trading.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 10:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements