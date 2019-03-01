Zuari Global's subsidiary Zuari Finserv gets board approval for scheme of arrangement

-
The Board of Zuari Finserv, wholly owned subsidiary of Zuari Global has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Zuari Commodity Trading and Zuari Finserv.
The Scheme involves:
1.
Merger of entire undertaking of Zuari Commodity Trading and vesting thereof in Zuari Finserv. 2. Dissolution ofZuari Commodity Trading without process of winding-up. 3. Reorganisation of Authorised Share Capital of Zuari Finserv and cancelation of entire issued, subscribed and paid up capital of Zuari Commodity Trading.
