Zuari Global's subsidiary Zuari Finserv gets board approval for scheme of arrangement

The Board of Zuari Finserv, wholly owned subsidiary of has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Zuari Commodity Trading and Zuari Finserv.

The Scheme involves:

1.

Merger of entire undertaking of Zuari Commodity Trading and vesting thereof in Zuari Finserv. 2. without process of winding-up. 3. Reorganisation of Authorised Share Capital of Zuari Finserv and cancelation of entire issued, subscribed and paid up capital of Zuari Commodity Trading.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)