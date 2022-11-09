NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 157.98% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 75.65% to Rs 93.76 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 157.98% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.65% to Rs 93.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales93.7653.38 76 OPM %9.486.28 -PBDT11.875.81 104 PBT10.664.06 163 NP8.413.26 158

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:43 IST

