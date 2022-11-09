NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 157.98% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 40.51% in the March 2022 quarter
Exdon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 157.89% in the March 2022 quarter
Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 157.52% in the June 2022 quarter
Hero Fincorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 157.46 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 157.30% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 75.65% to Rs 93.76 croreNet profit of NDR Auto Components rose 157.98% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.65% to Rs 93.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales93.7653.38 76 OPM %9.486.28 -PBDT11.875.81 104 PBT10.664.06 163 NP8.413.26 158
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU