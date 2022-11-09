NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 157.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.65% to Rs 93.76 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 157.98% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.65% to Rs 93.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.93.7653.389.486.2811.875.8110.664.068.413.26

