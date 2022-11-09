Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.34% to Rs 242.15 croreNet profit of Kiri Industries declined 40.03% to Rs 60.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 101.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.34% to Rs 242.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 357.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales242.15357.87 -32 OPM %-2.927.78 -PBDT-8.1527.22 PL PBT-20.4714.45 PL NP60.67101.16 -40
