Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.34% to Rs 242.15 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries declined 40.03% to Rs 60.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 101.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.34% to Rs 242.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 357.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.242.15357.87-2.927.78-8.1527.22-20.4714.4560.67101.16

