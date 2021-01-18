Neelamalai Agro Inds spurts on buyback plan

Neelamalai Agro Industries hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1417.50 after the company said its board will consider share buyback on 21 January 2021.

Neelamalai Agro Industries is engaged in the business is in tea plantation business of cultivating tea, its manufacturing and sale, both domestic and export.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 6.14 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 3.28 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter jumped 28.6% YoY to Rs 8.41 crore.

