Mastek tumbles as John Owen resigns as Group CEO

Mastek tanked 9.38% to Rs 1,178.90 after the company said John Owen will relinquish his role as Group CEO on 18 January 2021.

Mastek announced that John Owen will be relinquishing his role as group chief executive officer on 18 January 2021 and will be pursuing opportunities outside the group. Ashank Desai, vice chairman & managing director, will assume the responsibilities of the group chief executive officer until a new group chief executive officer is appointed.

Mastek's consolidated net profit rose 26.98% to Rs 59.15 crore on a 6.13% rise in net sales to Rs 409.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

Mastek is an enterprise digital transformation specialist. It enables large‐scale business change programmes through its service offerings, which include application development, oracle suite & cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.

