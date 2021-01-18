Caplin Point Lab unit inks partnership with JAMP Pharma Group for Canada

The agreement includes six injectable products to be filed for Health Canada approval through JAMP Pharma Group.

Caplin Point Laboratories announced that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has entered into a strategic partnership with JAMP Pharma Group for six injectable products to be filed shortly in Canada. Some of these products have already been filed by Caplin Steriles in the USA.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr C. C. Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited, said: "We have targeted Canada as one of our key expansion areas in Regulated Markets and we are excited to work with ]AMP, one of the fastest growing companies in Canada. We are confident that we will be adding more products to this partnership in due course."

Louis Pilon, JAMP Pharma Group's CEO added "We are very pleased and excited to enter into this partnership with Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. This partnership will allow us to continue our mission to provide more affordable options to Canadian patients, as well as our retail and institutional partners. We certainly hope to collaborate on more products with our new partner in the coming years."

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories slipped 0.22% to Rs 485.95. The company reported 9.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.83 crore on 18% increase in net sales to Rs 268.12 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company. It holds over 2800 product licenses across the globe, with a dominant position in Latin America. The company is entering into Regulated markets of US, EU, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Injectables, already approved by EU-GMP, ANVISA and USFDA.

