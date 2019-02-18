Neo Infracon standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
No state to be penalised for doing well: 15th Finance Commission
Mumbai must get special infra grants: Cong to finance panel
Odisha's growth volatile: 15th Finance Commission
Finance Commission Holds Consultation With Leading Economists
Cabinet okays continuation of five health schemes till 2019-20
-
Sales decline 82.69% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Neo Infracon declined 94.12% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 82.69% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.090.52 -83 OPM %33.3325.00 -PBDT0.010.19 -95 PBT0.010.19 -95 NP0.010.17 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU