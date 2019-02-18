JUST IN
Business Standard

Neo Infracon standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 82.69% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Neo Infracon declined 94.12% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 82.69% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.090.52 -83 OPM %33.3325.00 -PBDT0.010.19 -95 PBT0.010.19 -95 NP0.010.17 -94

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 16:12 IST

