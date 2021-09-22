Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2021.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2021.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd lost 6.57% to Rs 1237.35 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22777 shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 2170.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6091 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 3.52% to Rs 10.43. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 891.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1742.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd dropped 3.50% to Rs 1000.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29068 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shed 3.33% to Rs 210.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)