Synergy Green Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

McDowell Holdings Ltd, GI Engineering Solutions Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd and California Software Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2021.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd crashed 5.48% to Rs 145 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1759 shares in the past one month.

McDowell Holdings Ltd lost 4.94% to Rs 63.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35541 shares in the past one month.

GI Engineering Solutions Ltd tumbled 4.94% to Rs 3.08. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2029 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd plummeted 4.92% to Rs 29. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2940 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd corrected 4.89% to Rs 27.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

