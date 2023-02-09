Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 22.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.95% to Rs 918.06 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 22.37% to Rs 255.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.95% to Rs 918.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 540.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.918.06540.2135.4951.68351.67293.29341.30281.54255.53208.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)