Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 22.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.95% to Rs 918.06 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 22.37% to Rs 255.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.95% to Rs 918.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 540.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales918.06540.21 70 OPM %35.4951.68 -PBDT351.67293.29 20 PBT341.30281.54 21 NP255.53208.81 22

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:50 IST

