Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 22.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.95% to Rs 918.06 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 22.37% to Rs 255.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 208.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.95% to Rs 918.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 540.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales918.06540.21 70 OPM %35.4951.68 -PBDT351.67293.29 20 PBT341.30281.54 21 NP255.53208.81 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU