SPS Finquest standalone net profit declines 73.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 100.83% to Rs 2.43 croreNet profit of SPS Finquest declined 73.48% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 100.83% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.431.21 101 OPM %81.48-433.06 -PBDT1.273.44 -63 PBT1.263.43 -63 NP0.833.13 -73
