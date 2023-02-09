SPS Finquest standalone net profit declines 73.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 100.83% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of SPS Finquest declined 73.48% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 100.83% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.431.2181.48-433.061.273.441.263.430.833.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)