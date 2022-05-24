Nestle India Ltd soars 1.33%, Gains for third straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17220.35, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% gain in NIFTY and a 9.99% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 17220.35, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 16221.2. The Sensex is at 54427.11, up 0.26%. Nestle India Ltd has dropped around 5.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38510.8, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42086 shares today, compared to the daily average of 77646 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17154.7, up 0.89% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is down 1.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% gain in NIFTY and a 9.99% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 70.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

