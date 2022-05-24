Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 952.5, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% jump in NIFTY and a 7.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 952.5, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 16221.2. The Sensex is at 54427.11, up 0.26%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 5.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11115.2, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.4 lakh shares in last one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 17.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% jump in NIFTY and a 7.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

