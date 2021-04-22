Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 138.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.54 lakh shares

TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2021.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 138.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.01% to Rs.42.85. Volumes stood at 16.01 lakh shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd clocked volume of 435.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.88% to Rs.32.20. Volumes stood at 47.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd saw volume of 16.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.30% to Rs.4,306.30. Volumes stood at 6.27 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40798 shares. The stock increased 2.45% to Rs.460.00. Volumes stood at 18701 shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd notched up volume of 56.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.06% to Rs.450.35. Volumes stood at 15.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)